Beautiful home only 2 years old in Phase 11 of Morningside subdivision. This 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom open floor plan is what you have been waiting for. The home features marble flooring in the entrance, quartz counter tops, undercounter lighting and gas stove in the stunning kitchen. On top of that it has a tankless water heater and the master area will take you away with the claw foot tub, tiled shower, and large closet. The bonus room above the garage is 31X24 (approx.) with a closet. The triple pane sliding patio door leads you to a covered patio and partially fenced back yard. The owners have added concrete to the patio to enlarge the entertaining area. The roofing shingles have been upgraded since original purchase. The sun shades in the back patio area are custom sizes and will stay with the house.