Beautiful home only 2 years old in Phase 11 of Morningside subdivision. This 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom open floor plan is what you have been waiting for. The home features marble flooring in the entrance, quartz counter tops, undercounter lighting and gas stove in the stunning kitchen. On top of that it has a tankless water heater and the master area will take you away with the claw foot tub, tiled shower, and large closet. The bonus room above the garage is 31X24 (approx.) with a closet. The triple pane sliding patio door leads you to a covered patio and partially fenced back yard. The owners have added concrete to the patio to enlarge the entertaining area. The roofing shingles have been upgraded since original purchase. The sun shades in the back patio area are custom sizes and will stay with the house.
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Nothing about any of our sports programs screams 3A sports, but at least we feel we can be competitive in most sports, most of the time in 2A…
Dairy Queen has released its summer menu with two new flavors, three returning flavors and a special deal to celebrate.
“He embodies what it means to be a Saluki on the court, in the classroom and the community,” Mullins said.
CARTERVILLE – It was the perfect day to welcome home a national champion. Sunshine and blue skies. Temps in the low 70s. "Chamber of Commerce …
“I want to thank my coaches for allowing me to be a part of this program and leaving a legacy,” Jones said in a Twitter post.