Luxury and Location is what you will find with this gorgeous custom built home ! Just shy of 4000 sq ft home with a full finished poured basement on 2 acres with a brick built to match external garage that is 1120 sq ft with the ability to add a bonus room above it. When you walk in this home you will notice the craftsmanship immediately from the custom railing to the vaulted ceilings and real wood burning fireplace . The home boasts a large kitchen with solid oak cabinets a formal dinning room and a breakfast nook all with great views . The home has great natural light through out from the custom anderson windows . Now on to the basement we have 2 bedrooms with no egress but are quit large a recreational room with a custom built bar a gym and a office . BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE DONT FORGET ABOUT THE SAFE ROOM ! I could go on and on but you just need to see this home for your self you wont be disappointed !
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $459,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Illinois lawmakers enter the last weeks of this year's shortened session, they're pushing bills aimed at alleviating teacher shortages issues, diversifying literature assignments and more.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Students across seven local high schools were in for a surprise when SIU Chancellor Austin Lane stopped by their classrooms and offered them a full-ride scholarship to SIU next year.
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.
A Colorado man charged with a 2021 Carbondale murder has plead not guilty to all charges and awaits a jury trial.
Two people have been sentenced to 16.5 years in prison following a 2021 armed robbery in Carbondale.
A memorial service is being held in Molly Young's honor this Sunday, March 27, at 2 p.m. in Turley Park next to the Murdale Shopping Center in Carbondale.
At approximately 9:05 p.m. police received a call and located human remains on Veterans Drive within a mile west of I-57/64, according to the sheriff's department.
Two individuals have been arrested in Sunday Carbondale shooting.
Troy Barton’s time as the head coach of the Carbondale Community boys’ basketball team started on a Thursday in May and ended on a Thursday in…