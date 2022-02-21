5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $475,000

Luxury and Location is what you will find with this gorgeous custom built home ! Just shy of 4000 sq ft home with a full finished poured basement on 2 acres with a brick built to match external garage that is 1120 sq ft with the ability to add a bonus room above it. When you walk in this home you will notice the craftsmanship immediately from the custom railing to the vaulted ceilings and real wood burning fireplace . The home boasts a large kitchen with solid oak cabinets a formal dinning room and a breakfast nook all with great views . The home has great natural light through out from the custom anderson windows . Now on to the basement we have 2 bedrooms with no egress but are quit large a recreational room with a custom built bar a gym and a office . BUT WAIT THERE'S MORE DONT FORGET ABOUT THE SAFE ROOM ! I could go on and on but you just need to see this home for your self you wont be disappointed !