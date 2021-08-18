Tucked away in Morningside Subdivision, this 4,000+ square foot customized home has every detail of luxury, comfort, and convenience. Featuring five/six spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, 3.5 baths, and a three car garage deep enough for your boat, you'll have all the space you could need. A 1,000+ square foot unfinished basement offers plenty of room for storage, or finish it out to a gym, movie theater, and/or man cave since plumbing is already installed. Large, vaulted ceiling living room with a picture window, beautiful lake sunset view. The centralized large kitchen features granite countertops, cherrywood cabinets, a buffet for large gatherings, eat-in breakfast area, and a 6x8 walk-in hidden pantry. Mother-in-Law suite upstairs to provide guests with privacy could also double as a master's suite. Highly sought Lincoln School district. There are many other features and upgrades but just too numerous to mention them all. Schedule your viewing today.
5 Bedroom Home in Marion - $529,000
