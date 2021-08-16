 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $181,500

5 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $181,500

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $181,500

Country & Lakeside living at its best! You must see this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, ranch style home located in the Lake Chautaqua Subdivision in Murphysboro, Illinois which is only 12 minutes from SIU! The amenities start before you ever enter the front door, beginning with the private lake which is only a minutes' walk from your new home. The HOA fees include unlimited use of the private lake, private sand beach, dock, swimming platform, covered pavilion with picnic tables & playground! This fantastic home has a large deck overlooking the woods in the backyard. This home features; 5 bedrooms including the master bedroom with master bath, spacious kitchen with lots of natural lighting, large dining room/living room combo, awesome family room downstairs in the walk out basement with gas fireplace, laundry room & kitchenette. (The 2 Bedrooms in the basement windows are not Egress Approved). New heat pump, AC, & hot water heater in 2012 & roof installed in 2010.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
SIU welcomes students back to campus
SIU

SIU welcomes students back to campus

  • Updated

They're back! For the first time since late 2020, Southern Illinois University Carbondale welcomed students to campus Thursday as new students began moving into on-campus residence halls. In-person classes at the university begin Monday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News