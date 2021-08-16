Country & Lakeside living at its best! You must see this beautiful 5 bedroom, 3 bath, ranch style home located in the Lake Chautaqua Subdivision in Murphysboro, Illinois which is only 12 minutes from SIU! The amenities start before you ever enter the front door, beginning with the private lake which is only a minutes' walk from your new home. The HOA fees include unlimited use of the private lake, private sand beach, dock, swimming platform, covered pavilion with picnic tables & playground! This fantastic home has a large deck overlooking the woods in the backyard. This home features; 5 bedrooms including the master bedroom with master bath, spacious kitchen with lots of natural lighting, large dining room/living room combo, awesome family room downstairs in the walk out basement with gas fireplace, laundry room & kitchenette. (The 2 Bedrooms in the basement windows are not Egress Approved). New heat pump, AC, & hot water heater in 2012 & roof installed in 2010.
5 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $181,500
