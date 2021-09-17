5 Bedroom Home in Murphysboro - $629,900

Ever dreamed of living in a large luxurious home in the country? Look no further! This 4854 sq ft 5 bed/4.5 bath home sits on 57 acres in rural Jackson County. The property consists of approximately 27 acres of tillable farmland with the remaining in woods and some pasture. There is an abundance of deer and turkey roaming through the property. Several acres in fenced pasture. A 30 50 pole barn with a lean-to provides great storage or shop area. Once you enter through the automatic gate at the front entrance you will wind down a long winding scenic driveway through areas of trees and a white vinyl fence that borders part of the drive that leads to this home.This brick and vinyl sided home has a 2 car attached garage and another 1 car attached garage connected to the end of the home. Features of this home include a large kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space. A large island bar sits in the middle of the kitchen providing a great place to sit and eat for plenty of room for those big family dinners. A formal dining room is located off the living room for those special guest or large family dinners. The large living room is a great place to relax and unwind after a hard day. A large basement has 2 bedrooms and an entertainment area wired for theater surround sound and also a large storage room as well. The master suite has plenty of privacy, not to mention the amazing master bathroom with soaking tub and a stand up shower. The remaining bedrooms and a den/office area provides plenty of space for the family. The back patio of the home is a great place to entertain family and friends. Features include a nice inground pool with automatic retractable pool cover, a climate controlled pool house with bar ,bathroom and a covered gazebo. A nice manicured yard and landscaping makes the back yard area a great place to relax and get away from the daily grind. Give us a call to schedule your tour. Features 4854 sq ft home 5 bed/4.5 bath 57 acres mix of tillable,pasture and woods 30 50 pole barn with lean -to Gated front entrance with long private drive Nice secluded luxury home Inground pool Climate controlled pool house with bar and bathroom New roof and gutters 2021 Some fenced pasture area, small shed Abundance of deer and turkey