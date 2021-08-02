 Skip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Carbondale - $479,900

Executive Custom built Luxury Home on the Lake! This home has everything you could ask for, with 6 bedrooms, 4 full baths & 2 half baths & almost 6000sqft of finished living space there is plenty of room for everyone. Features include large entry foyer & family room with 25ft tall ceilings, crown molding throughout, granite countertops, island & eat-in kitchen plus a formal dining room. Nothing was spared when this home was built including 2x6 walls, formal office/den ,large master suite with fireplace, jacuzzi tub & walk-in closets, all bedrooms include a attached bath or adjoining plus there is a bonus room above garage that could be used as a 7th bedroom if needed. The basement is completely finished with a wet bar & kitchen area, additional living room & fireplace, walk out to a patio area plus 2 bedrooms. There is also attached garage, plenty of parking, large deck overlooking the lake & your own gazebo at the lake frontage. Call today to schedule your own private viewing.

