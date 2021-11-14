One of Christopher's finest historic brick homes with endless possibilities. From the hardwood floors to the oak trim, this is a beauty in the rough! It currently has one complete apartment and room for 3 more. Lovely fenced in yard with brick patio. New roof in 2009. Most of the windows have been replaced (other replacement windows available to be installed). Ample outside parking and a large attached garage. Basement with tons of storage space. Plumbing replaced to the street. Rewired (2 boxes) INVESTORS: This would make a lovely bed and breakfast or 4 unit apartment building. Square footage listed is approximate.
6 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The building, 131 S. Division St., will include a roastery, full taproom and event center with outdoor seating.
A surplus equipment auction at Rend Lake College Saturday features items ranging from vehicles to furniture and more.
A woman allegedly hit and injured a Herrin cop with a vehicle as she fled Friday, according to a news release.
A suspect is in custody in connection with Monday’s bank robbery in Carterville, according to a news release.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, James was traveling southbound along Business Highway 13 near Suburban Drive in her electric wheelchair, Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens confirmed.
At least eight people were killed after a crowd of nearly 50,000 people surged toward the stage during the Houston show by rapper Travis Scott about 9 p.m., overwhelming security.
CARBONDALE — Grant Williams, the man SIU picked to build its first women's soccer team in October of 2018, will not return as coach, the schoo…
Which of Southern Illinois’ pink cookies tastes best is a matter of personal preference, and there's uncertainty as to which area bakery was t…
MARION — The Williamson County Board established a $200 utility permit fee at its Tuesday board meeting.
Carbondale police responded at 10:21 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8 in the 1000 block of East Main Street for a road rage call, where a firearm was displayed by the passenger of the suspect vehicle, police said.