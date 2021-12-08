 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $84,500

6 Bedroom Home in Christopher - $84,500

One of Christopher's finest historic brick homes with endless possibilities. From the hardwood floors to the oak trim, this is a beauty in the rough! It currently has one complete apartment and room for 3 more. Lovely fenced in yard with brick patio. New roof in 2009. Most of the windows have been replaced (other replacement windows available to be installed). Ample outside parking and a large attached garage. Basement with tons of storage space. Plumbing replaced to the street. Rewired (2 boxes) INVESTORS: This would make a lovely bed and breakfast or 4 unit apartment building. Square footage listed is approximate.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News