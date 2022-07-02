 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7 Bedroom Home in Carterville - $1,855,000

Looking for the perfect combination of fantastic indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces? This premier lake front custom-built house sits beautifully on 3+ acres and boasts over 10,000 square feet. Upon entering, you’ll be awed by the 2-story foyer opening into an enviable living space flanked by a wall of folding glass panels. Imagine entertaining your friends with delicious food and fun conversations while overlooking the ginormous pool and 60-acre neighborhood recreational lake. Not to be forgotten, the chef’s kitchen boasts 2 Sub Zero refrigerators, 6-burner Wolf range, 2 Bosch dishwashers and a wine fridge. There’s plenty of sleeping space for your guests with 7 bedrooms (primary ensuite on both floors) and 6 bathrooms. The lower level doesn’t disappoint; spacious rec area opening directly to the pool deck, separate bedroom, storage and more.

