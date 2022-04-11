7 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $425,000

Welcome HOME to an Amazing 7-bedroom, 4-bathroom property all on 2 acres of land nestled in a beautiful quiet subdivision. This home provides many options with great space throughout featuring a large family room with fireplace, an oversized eat-in kitchen, a large peninsula and breakfast bar with Corian countertops. Spacious formal dining room, formal living room, beautiful foyer with hard wood steps leading to the 2nd story. All four bedrooms upstairs include walk-in closets! The finished walk out basement includes a Rec/Family room and gas fireplace, with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Entertainment is easy when you, family and friends can enjoy outside on the large, covered deck area, or in the 20’x40’ in-ground pool, while lounging on the multi-level deck in the wooded private back yard. Less than one mile away from shopping, and restaurants. A must see. Make your appointment today.