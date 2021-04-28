76ers rout Hawks to clinch playoff spot

PHILADELPHIA — Seth Curry scored 20 points, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each added 17 and Philadelphia built a big early lead and cruised to a 127-83 victory over Atlanta on Wednesday night to clinch an Eastern Conference playoff berth.
Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 apiece and Tyrese Maxey added 11 for the Sixers, who became the second team in the Eastern Conference to secure a postseason spot. The Sixers are currently second in the East, a game behind Brooklyn and 2 1/2 games ahead of third-place Milwaukee with 10 games to play.
Both the Nets and Bucks were off Wednesday.
Atlanta was missing star guard Trae Young, who missed his fourth game since spraining his left ankle on April 21 against New York. John Collins scored 21 points and Solomon Hill added 14 for Atlanta.
Young did pick up a technical foul in the fourth quarter for yelling at officials from the Hawks bench following an incident where teammate Kris Dunn picked up an unsportsmanlike technical for getting in the middle of a post-play celebration between Milton and Matisse Thybulle.
Philadelphia never trailed, jumping out to a 37-17 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks in large part to Curry's 13 points on 5-of-7 from the floor.
Atlanta shot just 33.8% from the floor, its second-worst mark of the season, and 32% from beyond the 3-point line. The 83 points for the Hawks were a season low, coming on the heels of an 86-point performance in a loss Monday night at Detroit.
Philadelphia's starters didn't play in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons, who was limited to 15 minutes by foul trouble and the game's lopsided nature, scored eight points and dished out six assists.
MAGIC 109, CAVALIERS 104: At Cleveland, Cole Anthony made the tiebreaking layup with 45 seconds left, and Orlando squandered a 23-point lead before edging Cleveland to snap a six-game losing streak.
The Magic went up 86-63 on R.J. Hampton's runner with 10:42 remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 41-18 run to tie the score at 104 on a 3-pointer by Kevin Love.
Love was held scoreless until the fourth, two days after his on-court tantrum against the Raptors in Tampa, Florida.
Anthony put Orlando in front for good with a tough driving layup, then made a pair of free throws after a Cavaliers turnover to make it 108-104. The rookie from North Carolina scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter.
Gary Harris had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which won for the second time in 14 games and pulled into a tie with Detroit for the worst record in the East. Chuma Okeke had 18 points before exiting with a twisted ankle.