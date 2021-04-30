76ers use balanced scoring, rout Hawks for 2nd straight game

PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris each scored 18 points to lead Philadelphia to a 126-104 victory over Atlanta on Friday night.

Dwight Howard had a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds for the 76ers, who routed the Hawks for the second straight game. Philadelphia began play 1½ games behind Brooklyn in the race for the top seed in the East.

Trae Young scored 32 points in his return after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury, and Clint Capela had 11 points and 15 rebounds for Atlanta. The Hawks stayed in fifth place in the East.

The 76ers likely will be sad to see the Hawks leave town. Besides the victories, the two games against Atlanta gave Embiid, Simmons and other key starters extra rest when they weren't needed in the fourth quarter.

The 76ers routed Atlanta 122-83 on Wednesday night in Philadelphia when they clinched a playoff spot. Hawks coach Nate McMillan talked prior to Friday's contest about his team's need to come out with energy and urgency in the rematch.

It looked as if the Hawks got the message, as they scored 13 of the first 15 points to take an early 11-point lead. But the 76ers outscored Atlanta 21-13 over the final 7:21 to pull within 26-23 after one.