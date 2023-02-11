Anna-Jonesboro High School sophomore sensation Zoee Sadler continued her dominance on the mat Saturday, earning a first-place overall finish at the Peoria Richwoods High School Sectional wrestling tournament.

Sadler, competing at 105 pounds, had a first-round bye and followed up with a quarterfinal round win over Tesse Donaldson of Pekin by pin at 3:04. She followed up with an 11-2 major decision victory over Marrissa Miller of Monticello in the semifinals and then beat Alexcia Hardin of Belleville in the championship by pin at 2:35.

Others qualifying for state from the area were: Oregon Dover, also of Anna-Jonesboro (third at 120 pounds); Faith Loyd of Carbondale (third at 125); Alivia Ming of Goreville (second at 140); Mikah Merrill of Goreville (second at 145); Haylie Nappier-Feth of Marion (second at 155); and Faith Barrett of Mount Vernon (third at 170).

The state meet will be held in two weeks.