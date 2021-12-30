 Skip to main content
A note about today's COVID-19 chart

  • Updated
Editor's Note: A COVID-19 update will not run in today's print edition. As Southern Illinois health departments move away from providing routine updates at the county and department level, The Southern will start pulling data from the Illinois Department of Public Health's website. We will resume running the chart in 2022 beginning with the Jan. 8 edition.

