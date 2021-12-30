A note about today's COVID-19 chart

Editor's Note: A COVID-19 update will not run in today's print edition. As Southern Illinois health departments move away from providing routine updates at the county and department level, The Southern will start pulling data from the Illinois Department of Public Health's website. We will resume running the chart in 2022 beginning with the Jan. 8 edition.
Dakota Tate, a 20-year-old from Jefferson County, has been awarded a U.S. patent for a project he started in the local high school CEO program.
Katie Lee and Matt Locke used a new home, a converted school bus and a passion for disc golf to launch a mobile retailer catering to the growing sport.
Three southern Illinoisans will face criminal charges for poaching a buck, bobcat and turkey on private land and other violations following an investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police, according to a release from the state.
MARION — The inaugural Route 13 Christmas Tournament tips off Tuesday, Dec. 28 in both Marion and Carbondale - a revised version of the Carbon…
Authorities have named Ray Tate as the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Wayne County deputy near the Illinois/Indiana border.
All positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts will be managed through the state's COVID-19 Surge Center starting Tuesday.
Carbondale police responded at 8:33 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, to the 400 block of East College Street to a report of armed robbery.
David Bunch, a co-owner of Walker's Bluff, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, his family confirmed on social media Thursday.Arrange…
Wil Davis worked as a barista and manager at the Longbranch Cafe & Bakery for most of his adult life. In October 2020, he was diagnosed with colon cancer.
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash along Interstate 57 on Wednesday.