A Note from the Publisher

The annual Reader’s Choice contest is a fun contest for our readers to choose their favorites and is a big deal for our winners. Thousands of our readers cast their online vote every year for their favorites.
We are excited to be able to host this online ballot year after year. It gives local businesses a chance to shine while providing a fun opportunity for southern Illinois residents to vote for their favorites and show support. For some local businesses, this ballot is the perfect opportunity to let the region know who they are and what they provide. We do take some ribbing regarding the public’s perception of what makes a business “the best” but let’s take this contest for what it is: A popular vote promotion, an excellent marketing opportunity for local businesses, and an advertising support method for the Southern Illinoisan. It is a special honor to be voted as the best, second place or even honorable mention.
Advertising support is what keeps our products in motion. The Southern is a business that is customer supported by our advertisers and reader membership. Readers’ Choice is one of our most, if not the most popular section with businesses and customers alike. However, it’s important that you know that the results are a culmination of popular vote. Every year, we have plenty of businesses that advertise and do not make it to the #1 spot. Every voter and login is only counted once to avoid “stuffing” the ballots. Every year we improve the program in some form utilizing feedback from businesses and readers alike.
Reader’s Choice provides an opportunity for local businesses to tout their wares, personalities and services. I have lived in Southern Illinois my whole life and am always pleasantly surprised to find a new unique business that I have never tried before. I hope you will make some new discoveries as well by reviewing the results both online at thesouthern.com and in our printed section in today’s edition. This area is rich with outstanding businesses, individuals, products and services. Readers’ Choice is a chance to showcase that.
Thank you for your continued support in this program, and make sure to support your local businesses.