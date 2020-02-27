A Note from the Publisher

The annual Reader’s Choice contest is a fun contest for our readers to choose their favorites and is a big deal for our winners. Thousands of our readers cast their online vote every year for their favorites.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

We are excited to be able to host this online ballot year after year. It gives local businesses a chance to shine while providing a fun opportunity for southern Illinois residents to vote for their favorites and show support. For some local businesses, this ballot is the perfect opportunity to let the region know who they are and what they provide. We do take some ribbing regarding the public’s perception of what makes a business “the best” but let’s take this contest for what it is: A popular vote promotion, an excellent marketing opportunity for local businesses, and an advertising support method for the Southern Illinoisan. It is a special honor to be voted as the best, second place or even honorable mention.