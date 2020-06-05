A plan for testing is the big key in return

For the NBA, it is not officially time to play. It's getting closer, but the league isn't there yet.

The move to agree on a 22-team format for the resumption of the pandemic-interrupted season is a major step forward, but it was just the first of many major decisions that has to be completed before the league moves into the ESPN Wide Wide Of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando next month.

Another step was completed Friday as expected when the representatives from the National Basketball Players Association voted to unanimously approve the proposal that the NBA's Board of Governors approved a day earlier.

More talks and negotiations are scheduled for the coming days to work out everything else, and it is a sizable list. A look at some of the other issues facing the league, both in the quest to finish this season and then what awaits in the coming year:

TESTING

The format was significant, but not the biggest hurdle for the NBA to clear in this process. That one, by far, is testing. The medical protocols are the most critical part of the return-to-play plan.