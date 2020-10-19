A primer on the Rays' fearsome bullpen

NICK ANDERSON, RHP

The Rays' best reliever also may be its most unlikely. Anderson finished his college career at NAIA Mayville State in 2012, then was a 32nd-round pick by the Brewers but didn't sign. He played two years of independent ball, spent a year remodeling homes, then returned to indy ball in '15. The Twins snatched him up for their minor league system that season, he reached the majors with Miami in 2019, and this year he posted a 0.55 ERA in 19 regular-season games for Tampa Bay. The 30-year-old throws just two pitches — a rising fastball and sharp breaking ball — both with excellent command. Standing 6-foot-6, he's unhittable for righties, plenty tough versus lefties and stretched out for multiple innings if needed. Cash will use him at any point in the game, likely against the top of the Dodgers' lineup.