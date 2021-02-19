Aari McDonald, No. 10 Arizona earn hard-fought win over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Aari McDonald scored 28 points and No. 10 Arizona had to earn a hard-fought victory against California this time on the way to its seventh straight win, beating the winless Golden Bears 59-50 on Friday.
The Wildcats (15-2, 13-2 Pac-12) had beaten Cal 69-33 in Tucson on Jan. 3 — the fewest points Arizona has ever allowed to a Pac-12 opponent — but were beaten to the boards regularly Friday as the Bears stayed in the game with effort and energy on the little things.
McDonald shot 11 for 23 in Arizona's fourth straight win since four consecutive games were postponed. Arizona closed on a 6-0 run as Cal went cold, finishing 1 for 10 without scoring over the final 2:21.
The Bears have had nine games postponed and this was their first contest since Feb. 7 after missing last weekend's scheduled trip to face the Oregon schools.
Evelien Lutje Schipholt's lay in with 2:13 left in the third briefly put Cal ahead 38-36 — a stretch of six straight made baskets by the Bears to end the third tied at 43. They made seven straight spanning the quarters.
Dalayah Daniels scored 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds leading scrappy Cal (0-14, 0-11), which has just eight healthy scholarship players and former walk-on and lone senior Archer Olson adding experience in the starting lineup. Three potential starting guards were lost to season-ending injuries.
Michelle Onyiah added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears, who outrebounded the Wildcats 40-26 for the game. But Arizona scored 21 points off 18 Cal turnovers while committing only six of its own.
(18) ARKANSAS 84, MISSISSIPPI 74: At Fayetteville, Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Amber Ramirez added 19 and No. 18 Arkansas beat Mississippi.
Dungee, whose career high is 41 points, made 11 of 22 from the field and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ramirez was 7-of-12 shooting and had three steals.
Ole Miss scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to trim its deficit to 64-60 with 7:42 remaining, but Dungee answered with a pair of free throws to spark a 10-1 run over the next three minutes and the Rebels got no closer.
(23) SOUTH DAKOTA 86, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 78: At Fargo, Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and No. 23 South Dakota State beat North Dakota State to extend its winning streak to 15 games.
South Dakota State took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter — with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.
Myah Selland added 10 points and Nelson finished with eight for South Dakota State (18-2, 11-0 Summit League). Irwin was 8 of 10 from the free-throw line as the Jackrabbits hit 25 of 36.