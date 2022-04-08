Tags
On Friday, superintendent for Marion schools confirmed an investigation into sexual assault allegations against a high school teacher found no misconduct.
"The Tenth," a short film by Southern Illinois natives Kaleb and Kyler Cook has been chosen for the International Christian Film Festival.
CHRISTOPHER — Christopher sophomore and basketball sensation, Amiah Hargrove, checked all the boxes when it came time for our sports staff to …
Corydon Vine was a vivid storyteller whose tales secured the love of his life and whose helping hand touched many in Carbondale and virtually.
The suspects in a Carbondale shooting is still at large, police said.
BENTON – It was a good day for Herrin track and field at the Benton Spring Fling Saturday morning.
There’s 1,099 players in the NCAA men’s basketball transfer portal as of Monday morning.
Two more Carbondale residents have been charged with firearms violations, according to the State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.
The Senate has reached a bipartisan deal to provide an additional $10 billion in COVID-19 assistance. Here's what is in it and how it will be paid for.
A Carbondale man has been sentenced to prison time following a home invasion last year.
