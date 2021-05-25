Abortion foes to challenge ‘culturally responsive’ teaching standards

He also said it wasn’t his group’s intent to proceed with the lawsuit until those standards go into effect in 2025.

“But this bill says that, ahead of that, new teachers and those mentors would have to align themselves with this rule, and there's a concern that they can't do that,” he said.

His position, however, brought a sharp rebuke from Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur, who chairs the House committee that deals with K-12 education curriculum and policy.

“I just think it'll be a crying shame if people are now asked, Ralph, to not vote for every single good education bill from this point forward in history, and pull that one line out every single time,” she said. “At a certain point, we have to accept that that is in the statute. JCAR has passed it.”

“Well, but it's our responsibility to say that 814 is a fine bill,” Rivera replied. “But there's one part that we're looking to have 30 public school teachers and more do a lawsuit on because they've read the rule, or the standard, and they say, ‘I can't do all of that.’ So we can't just ignore that.”

The bill passed out of the committee by a vote of 5-1 and now heads to the House floor.

