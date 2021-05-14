Abreu, Dozier collide, Royals snap 11-game skid, beat Chisox

Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He also was day-to-day.

But both managers were relieved.

"We all went in and checked on (Abreu)," Chicago's Tony La Russa said. "He's sore, but it could have been worse."

La Russa said Abreu told him he wanted to play in Friday's second game. That won't happen.

"He's a stallion," La Russa said. "Hopefully we can dedicate a win to him in the second game."

After the opener, Matheny said Dozier was still being checked by medical staff.

"That was violent. That was scary," Matheny said. "It looked like (Dozier) was trying to get away from the catcher and didn't see Abreu coming in."

When play resumed, Taylor homered on the first pitch from Lucas Giolito (2-4).

Brad Keller (3-4) allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to help Kansas City end its longest losing streak since a 12-game slide in 2012.

Carlos Santana added an RBI for the Royals, who won for the first time since May 1 at Minnesota when they had the best record in the majors.