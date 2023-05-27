Find something inaccurate in The Southern? Please let us know by calling (618) 351-5033, (618) 351-5807 or (618) 351-5078.
Authorities say a southern Illinois man has been charged with theft for allegedly stealing a backhoe to drive about 10 miles to an airport to …
Timothy Baggott, the Carbondale man accused of stealing a backhoe in order to catch a flight at Veterans Airport in Marion, has been arrested,…
"To get them this year feels really good, especially with Trey throwing one heck of a game,” Mills said.
VERGENNES — Trailing by a run and down to their last two outs with nobody on base, it looked as though the Goreville Blackcats were about to b…
The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that it will start its three-phase major improvement plan for a stretch of interstate …