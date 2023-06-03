Find something inaccurate in The Southern? Please let us know by calling (618) 351-5033, (618) 351-5807 or (618) 351-5078.
ACCURACY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one another.
Operator Mark Waicukauski was informed Friday of a cease-and-desist from the Minnesota-based American Dairy Queen Corporation, preventing the …
MARION — The Thrillville Thrillbillies of the Collegiate Prospect League opened their first season in Southern Illinois with a thrilling 5-3 w…
“I knew it was going to be close. I just knew that I had to make it because our team needed that run.”
SIU radio play-by-play announcer Mike Reis announced his resignation from the job on Wednesday night via social media, ending more than four d…