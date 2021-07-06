After Habs jab Lightning, defending champs look to Game 5

TAMPA, Fla. — It was no coincidence 5-foot-9 Montreal forward Brendan Gallagher kept going after 6-foot-6 Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman after the first period in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, shoving him and moving linesmen out of the way to continue the altercation.

The Canadiens still look overmatched trailing the Lightning 3-1, but they finally showed some fire in staving off elimination and forcing a Game 5.

"It's part of our game," coach Dominique Ducharme said Tuesday. "Maybe we took that to another level ... but if you watch us play all year, and even more in the playoff, it's been part of our game."

The Lightning get their next chance Wednesday night to close out the feisty Canadiens and hoist the Stanley Cup for the second time in 10 months. The NHL and the teams are watching the path of a tropical storm that has hurricane potential bearing down on Florida's west coast.

"We will continue to monitor and make a call when we have to," NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press in an email. "We do have an amount of flexibility."

After losing in overtime to blow the first chance to win, Tampa Bay is determined to finish the job in the next opportunity.