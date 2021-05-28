After spitting ordeal, Young leads Hawks past Knicks 105-94

A lob pass to John Collins for a thunderous dunk. A pass to set up Collins for an open 3. Another alley-oop to Clint Capela for a slam that prompted both players to unleash emphatic screams. A nifty pass to find Bogdan Bogdanovic all alone for a 3. And, finally, one more dish to set up De'Andre Hunter's jumper beyond the arc.

The Hawks led 58-44 at the half. The Knicks never got the margin below double figures the rest of the way.

During Game 2 in New York, a Knicks fan spit on Young as he was inbounding the ball during the fourth quarter of a tight contest — one of three incidents in a matter of hours at NBA arenas across the country, renewing calls for increased security and other measures to deal with unruly fans.

A total of five fans in New York, Philadelphia and Utah were banned from games for their misbehavior.

With Young spreading the wealth, the Hawks put their depth to good use. Seven players scored in double figures, including Collins with 14 points after he was held scoreless in Game 2 while dealing with foul trouble.

Meanwhile. All-Star Julius Randle had another tough night and was serenaded constantly with chants of "Overrated! Overrated! Overrated!"