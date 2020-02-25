022620-agt-calendar

An 80-year-old man who spent nearly 60 years in Pinckneyville Correctional Center after being convicted of killing one of three suburban Chicago women whose brutalized bodies were found in a state park walked out of prison Friday.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders leads among likely voters in Illinois' Democratic primary, and Gov. J.B. Pritzker has a 51% job approval rating statewide. Those are among the findings of a new Paul Simon Public Policy Institute poll.
Jennifer DeHaemers, SIU's associate provost for enrollment management, will be leaving her post. She was the first full-time hire in the position at SIU since 2011. SIU says it will launch a national search for her replacement immediately.