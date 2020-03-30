agate 033120-agt-ontheair Mar 30, 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Become a Member TELEVISIONNO LIVE/TAPED GAMES SCHEDULED 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News Mount Vernon Continental Tire plant to temporarily suspend production amid COVD-19 crisis Updated Mar 25, 2020 According to a news release from the company, Mount Vernon’s Continental Tire plant will be shutting down temporarily at the end of the week. Local News SIH asks some employees to take extra time off during next 2 weeks Updated Mar 26, 2020 Southern Illinois Healthcare has asked employees in some departments and roles to take an extra 40 hours off during the next two weeks. +4 Education When Illinois shifted to e-learning, this rural school superintendent shifted to the copy machine Updated Mar 28, 2020 6 min to read With schools closed because of COVID-19, students are expected to learn remotely. But what happens when your school district doesn’t have the internet access to keep you in school? Here’s a Southern Illinois district’s paper trail. Crime/Courts Video shows crowd gathered Monday as Carbondale police attempted to arrest shooting suspect Updated Mar 28, 2020 CARBONDALE — A Carbondale man was arrested Monday after a reported shooting incident led to an hourslong standoff with police. Local News How many Southern Illinoisans have been tested for COVID-19? Updated Mar 25, 2020 We talked to Southern Illinois health departments to find out how many people have so far been tested in our region. Nation US virus deaths top 2,000, doubling in two days Updated Mar 28, 2020 Virus hotspots grow in middle America; going "off the charts" in some urban centers, according to doctors. +2 Salukimania Salukis' Francois, Davis decide to transfer Updated 6 hrs ago CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team ended the season with one available scholarship for 2020-21. Less than a month later, the Salukis now… Education Illinois sets guidelines for schools during pandemic Updated Mar 28, 2020 Illinois has set new guidelines for schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, as it seems more likely remote learning and other changes will continue further into the academic year. State/Region Calls to Illinois’ child abuse hotline dropped by nearly half amid coronavirus spread. Here’s why that’s not good news. Updated Mar 27, 2020 Child welfare officials fear the decline in hotline abuse reports is only because children are out of school, and teachers, social workers and counselors aren’t able to see signs of abuse.