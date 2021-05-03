Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks for 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.

Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who entered this game leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team with the league's best regular-season record. They led nearly the entire way, going up 2-0 in the opening period and then getting Aho's scores to blow the game open on the way to a fourth straight victory.

Aho got his first when he buried a pass from Andrei Svechnikov — who stayed on his feet to lead a terrific charge up the middle of the ice for the 2-on-1 chance at 4:42 of the second.

Aho followed that minutes later by finding himself alone in front of the crease on the power play. That gave him time to set up and perfectly redirect the puck high past Malcolm Subban off a low pass from Hamilton.

That lifted Carolina to a 4-0 lead by midway through the period, pushed Aho's point streak to eight games and knocked Subban from the game in favor of Collin Delia.

Aho capped his night by beating Patrick Kane to a puck and scoring the empty-net putaway at 18:44 to earn the hat trick.