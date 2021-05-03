Aho, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks for 4th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sebastian Aho scored twice in the second period on the way to a hat trick, helping the Carolina Hurricanes rolled past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.
Dougie Hamilton and Martin Necas also scored for the Hurricanes, who entered this game leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy awarded to the team with the league's best regular-season record. They led nearly the entire way, going up 2-0 in the opening period and then getting Aho's scores to blow the game open on the way to a fourth straight victory.
Aho got his first when he buried a pass from Andrei Svechnikov — who stayed on his feet to lead a terrific charge up the middle of the ice for the 2-on-1 chance at 4:42 of the second.
Aho followed that minutes later by finding himself alone in front of the crease on the power play. That gave him time to set up and perfectly redirect the puck high past Malcolm Subban off a low pass from Hamilton.
That lifted Carolina to a 4-0 lead by midway through the period, pushed Aho's point streak to eight games and knocked Subban from the game in favor of Collin Delia.
Aho capped his night by beating Patrick Kane to a puck and scoring the empty-net putaway at 18:44 to earn the hat trick.
Ian Mitchell and Alex DeBrincat scored for Chicago, which also had a goal from Philipp Kurashev disallowed on replay review because Pius Suter impaired Alex Nedeljkovic's ability to play his crease position.
Chicago, sitting at sixth in the eight-team Central Division, has lost five straight and seven of nine.
BRUINS 3, DEVILS 0: At Newark, Captain Patrice Bergeron scored his 20th goal of the season and Boston clinched their fifth straight playoff berth with a dominating victory over New Jersey.
Tuukka Rask stopped 20 shots for his second shutout of the season and Nick Ritchie broke a scoreless tie in the second period as the Bruins won their fourth straight game and ended the Devils' three-game winning streak.
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk scored on a deflection off Devils defenseman Ryan Murray late as the Bruins won for the 10th time in 12 games. Brad Marchand, who was playing in his 800th NHL game, and Bergeron got the assists on the third goal.
SABRES 4, ISLANDERS 2: At Buffalo, Michael Houser stopped 34 shots in his NHL debut, Sam Reinhart scored twice in Buffalo's three-goal third period and the Sabres beat the playoff-bound New York.
Tage Thompson and Rasmund Asplund also scored for Buffalo, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period.
Houser spent the past 8 1/2 seasons in the minor leagues. It was his first game since March 7, 2020, with Cincinnati of the ECHL.
SENATORS 2, JETS 1: At Ottawa, Nikita Zaitsev scored with 1:13 left in the third period to give Ottawa win over struggling Winnipeg.