Alabama's Smith becomes 1st WR to win Heisman in 29 years

Smith has 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 22 total touchdowns going into the final game of his college career — which will also be his third national championship game.

Smith carved out a place in Alabama's storied history as a freshman, catching the winning 41-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in overtime against Georgia to give the Tide the 2017 national championship.

For the next two seasons, Smith was still often the overlooked star in the Tide's talented 2017 class of receivers that included All-American Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. Both of those players decided to skip their senior seasons and enter the draft last year. Both were selected in the first round.

Smith returned to school to complete his degree and form an explosive combination for the Tide with junior Jaylen Waddle. Then Waddle went down with a season-ending leg injury on Oct. 24.

As the Tide's undisputed No. 1 receiver, Smith shined. The week after Waddle went out, Smith had 11 catches for 204 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State.

Smith's soaring one-handed TD grab against LSU was not just his signature play, but one the 2020 season's best.