Albies, Contreras take Martínez deep, Braves beat Cards 9-1

ATLANTA — Ozzie Albies and William Contreras homered off Carlos Martínez in a four-run second inning, Max Fried allowed two hits in seven innings, and the Atlanta Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Friday night.
Contreras' seventh homer, a solo shot to left, made it 2-1, and Ronald Acuña Jr. kept the inning alive by walking, stealing second base and scoring on Freddie Freeman's single. Albies, who went 3 for 5 with three RBIs, followed with his 10th homer, a two-run shot to right that put Atlanta up 5-1.
The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who began the night 6½ games back in the division, have won two straight after losing six of seven. St. Louis, which began the night four games back in the NL Central, has dropped five straight and eight of nine on the road.
The Cardinals were outhit 11-3 and have mustered one run the last two nights at Truist Park.
Fried (4-4) gave up one run and two walks with six strikeouts. The left-hander is 4-3 with a 2.51 ERA in his last eight starts since returning from the injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Martínez (3-8) lost his fourth straight decision, giving up eight runs, eight hits and four walks. The right-hander is 1-6 with a 7.52 ERA in eight starts on the road this season.
Atlanta tied it at 1-all in the first when Albies hit his 21st double, third-most in the NL, and scored on Austin Riley's single.
The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first. Tommy Edman doubled, advanced on a grounder and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's RBI groundout.
The Braves plated four runs and batted around for a 9-1 lead in the fourth. Acuña was hit by a pitch, advanced to third on Freeman's single and scored on Albies' single. Freeman scored on Abraham Almonte's single, Albies scored on Riley's sacrifice fly and Almonte scored on a bases-loaded walk to Fried.
ORIOLES 7, BLUE JAYS 1: At Baltimore, Cedric Mullins homered twice and Thomas Eshelman pitched effectively into the fifth inning to help Baltimore snap their eight-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.
Mullins had three hits, including a homer to lead off the bottom of the first and a three-run shot that capped a five-run eighth for Baltimore. Eshelman, called up from the minors to make this start when the Orioles put Bruce Zimmermann on the injured list, held the powerful Blue Jays without a hit until Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homered in the fifth.
Eshelman allowed three hits in 4 2/3 innings before being relieved by Tyler Wells (2-0). The Baltimore bullpen did not allow a hit until Cavan Biggio singled with two outs in the ninth.