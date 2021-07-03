Alcantara, Cooper lift Marlins past Braves 3-2

ATLANTA — Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings, Garrett Cooper homered and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Saturday.
Tempers were calm a day after Pablo López was ejected for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr. on his first pitch of the game. The Marlins got a big assist from Alcantara, who saved the bullpen from extra work a day after Miami had to use five relievers to cover nine innings.
Alcantara (5-7) walked the first two batters he faced and issued two free passes in the third, but didn't allow a hit until Ozzie Albies singled with two outs in the third. He gave up one unearned run and five hits with four walks and four strikeouts, improving to 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in six career starts against Atlanta.
Yimi Garcia earned his 13th save in 16 chances after facing four batters in the ninth. He got pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval to pop up and Acuña to strike out before Freddie Freeman singled. Albies lined out to end it.
The Marlins led 2-0 in the third. Jon Berti singled, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s single to right. Chisholm moved up on Starling Marte's walk and scored on Cooper's single.
Cooper began the sixth with his seventh homer, taking rookie starter Kyle Muller deep into the right-field seats, making it 3-1.
Atlanta trimmed the lead to 2-1 in the fifth. Acuña reached on a fielding error by third baseman Berti, advanced to third on Freeman's single and scored on a single by Albies, the NL leader with 59 RBIs.
The Braves, who managed just two hits in Friday's 1-0 win, scratched out a run in the seventh to pull within 3-2. A two-base fielding error by Miami left fielder Jesús Sanchez allowed pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza to reach. Adrianza advanced on a wild pitch by Dylan Floro and scored on Freeman's single. Floro stranded two runners to escape further trouble.
Muller (1-2), facing the Marlins for the first time, gave up four hits and three runs with four walks and seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.
The three-time defending NL East champion Braves, at 40-42, were trying to reach .500 for the first time since June 8 and the sixth time this season. Atlanta, which had won 10 of 16, has yet to top .500 this season.
Miami, last in the division, had dropped three of four.
ROYALS 6, TWINS 3: At Kansas City, Hunter Dozier drove in three runs and Edwards Oliveras hit a two-run shot, helping Kansas City beat U.S. Air Force captain Griffin Jax and scuffling Minnesota.
Danny Duffy only lasted four innings, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks, but the Kansas City bullpen was solid for the second straight day.
Kyle Zimmer (4-0) was the first of five relievers who pitched an inning apiece, and Scott Barlow handled the ninth for his fourth save and second in as many games.
BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 3: At Buffalo, George Springer homered for the second straight day, Santiago Espinal hit his first career home run and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.
The Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 13 games. Tampa Bay has lost five straight overall and 10 in a row on the road.
Espinal, who entered the game with a .283 average in 71 career games, connected for a two-run drive off reliever Matt Wisler to cap a five-run sixth inning that made it 6-1.
METS 8, YANKEES 3: At New York, Taijuan Walker took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Brandon Nimmo provided a spark in his return from the injured list and New York beat the crosstown Yankees to open a three-game Subway Series.
The Mets already led 8-0 when Aaron Judge homered with one out in the sixth to end Walker’s bid for the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.
Walker (7-3) was lifted after 5 2/3 innings and got a standing ovation from Mets fans among the season-high crowd of 40,047 at Yankee Stadium
BREWERS 11, PIRATES 2: At Pittsburgh, Omar Narváez had five hits, Avisaíl García drove in five runs and Jace Peterson added four RBIs as Milwaukee rolled to their 11th straight victory.
It is the Brewers’ longest winning streak since they began the 1987 season with a franchise-record 13 victories in a row. The NL Central leaders have outscored their opponents 84-28 during the streak.
The five hits — all singles — were a career high for Narváez, who previously had two four-hit games. He lined out in the ninth inning to finish 5 for 6