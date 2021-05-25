Please visit: Https://www.stfrancis-care.org/adopt for adoption information including the adoption application View on PetFinder
MARION — Marion police have opened an investigation into an officer’s use of force after video circulating on social media over the weekend ap…
Nine-year-old Liam Guthman did the honors, the oversized scissors the size of his arm. Guthman was age three when the project began.
A county-by-county look at lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southern Illinois, updated daily.
Police said Saturday that the investigation was still active and they would provide updates when further information became available.
Illinois State Police's internal division and crash reconstruction unit are investigating a crash between a state trooper and a motorcyclist in Williamson County.
When people ask you what you love about Southern Illinois, what do you tell them? Is it the slow-going, small-town lifestyle? The unmatched ho…
Carbondale Police are seeking information about a Thursday shooting on Beveridge Street.
A Harrisburg man has been identified as the person found dead along Illinois Route 13 near Harrisburg on May 12.
Saline County is not necessarily the first place one would begin a search for French-inspired home décor. Nor is it a likely home for a social…
“It’s great to see some vacant storefronts become filled and some vacant lots filled in," said Carbondale Economic Development Director Steven Mitchell.
