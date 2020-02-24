Altuve booed, nicked by pitch in spring debut for Astros

TWINS 3, RED SOX (SS) 2: Kenta Maeda made his first appearance in a Twins uniform, pitching two innings and allowing a leadoff home run to Andrew Benintendi. Maeda was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 10. Nelson Cruz made his spring training debut, hitting a two-run homer.

RED SOX (SS) 2, RAYS 2: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, the Japanese league outfielder signed by the Rays to add some power to the lineup, homered in his second game. He has yet to make an out, walking twice with a single and home run.

PHILLIES 8, ORIOLES 7: Mikie Mahtook hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and Logan Forsythe homered and single. Expected to battle for a spot in the rotation, Vince Velasquez worked two innings and allowed a hit, walking one and striking out one.

BLUE JAYS 4, BRAVES 3: Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, and Randal Grichuk each doubled for the Blue Jays. Starter Shun Yamaguchi got just two outs against projected Braves bench players. He allowed three hits and hit a batter while struggling with his command.

METS 2, NATIONALS 1: Wilson Ramos singled and homered for the Mets while catcher David Peterson, the team's first round draft pick in 2017, allowed one hit and struck out two over two innings.