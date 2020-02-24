Altuve booed, nicked by pitch in spring debut for Astros

LAKELAND, Fla. — José Altuve insisted he tuned out the hecklers. He couldn't avoid a pitch that grazed him.
"He was hit in the foot. That ain't nothing, you know what I mean?'' Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday after an 11-1 win over Detroit at half-empty Joker Marchant Stadium. "It wasn't intentional."
Altuve was loudly booed when he was introduced for his spring training debut, cheered when he struck out and called a cheater by several fans. Quite a difference from past years, when the diminutive All-Star second baseman was among the most popular players in the majors.
But that was before Altuve and his Houston teammates were implicated in the sign-stealing scandal that's rocked baseball.
"We just heard a lot of noise, and that's it," Altuve said.
Elsewhere around the Grapefruit and Cactus leagues:
MARLINS 6, CARDINALS 3: Sandy Alcantara, expected to be the Marlins' opening-day starter, threw 19 of 38 pitches for strikes in two innings. He allowed one earned run, two hits and three walks.
Cardinals starter John Gant worked two hitless innings, as did Ryan Helsley. Junior Fernández and Zack Thompson, the Cardinals' No. 1 draft pick last year, each worked an inning as St. Louis held the Marlins hitless through six innings.
CUBS 13, MARINERS 9: Josh Phegley became the third Cubs catcher to homer when he belted a three-run shot in his first at-bat. Willson Contreras homered in the opener and Victor Caratini followed with a home run in Sunday's game. Albert Almora Jr. went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. Adbert Alzolay struck out the side in his one-inning start, but also walked one and allowed two earned runs on three hits.
Marco Gonzales, the Mariners' ace, was tagged for five runs on three hits and two walks and did not make it out of the first inning. Dylan Moore hit a two-run homer.
DODGERS 2, WHITE SOX 2, 9 INNINGS: Mookie Betts had two hits and Cody Bellinger doubled for the Dodgers. Cody Thomas hit one home run and saved another with a leaping catch to rob Blake Rutherford. Ross Stripling, who is working a changeup into his arsenal of pitches, struck out two in his one-inning start.
Yermin Mercedes, Chicago's Triple-A catcher, belted a tape-measure home run to left and Matt Skole hit an RBI double in the ninth to tie the game. Non-roster invitees Alex McRae and Adalberto Mejia each worked two scoreless innings.
ASTROS 11, TIGERS 1: After an impressive September call-up, Bryan Abreu was impressive in his spring debut, striking our four of the Tigers he faced, including perennial All-Star Miguel Cabrera. All four went down swinging. Jake Adams hit a solo homer, scored twice and drove in four runs.
TWINS 3, RED SOX (SS) 2: Kenta Maeda made his first appearance in a Twins uniform, pitching two innings and allowing a leadoff home run to Andrew Benintendi. Maeda was acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Feb. 10. Nelson Cruz made his spring training debut, hitting a two-run homer.
RED SOX (SS) 2, RAYS 2: Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, the Japanese league outfielder signed by the Rays to add some power to the lineup, homered in his second game. He has yet to make an out, walking twice with a single and home run.
PHILLIES 8, ORIOLES 7: Mikie Mahtook hit a three-run homer for the Phillies and Logan Forsythe homered and single. Expected to battle for a spot in the rotation, Vince Velasquez worked two innings and allowed a hit, walking one and striking out one.
BLUE JAYS 4, BRAVES 3: Cavan Biggio, son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, and Randal Grichuk each doubled for the Blue Jays. Starter Shun Yamaguchi got just two outs against projected Braves bench players. He allowed three hits and hit a batter while struggling with his command.
METS 2, NATIONALS 1: Wilson Ramos singled and homered for the Mets while catcher David Peterson, the team's first round draft pick in 2017, allowed one hit and struck out two over two innings.
REDS 7, RANGERS 6: Nick Castellanos, a doubles-hitting machine (58 last season) who signed a free agent contract with the Reds earlier this month, had a double and fellow Cincinnati newcomer Mike Moustakas homered. Luis Castillo, the opening day starter a year ago, did not make it out of the first inning in his spring debut, allowing three earned runs on three hits and two walks.
ROYALS 8, PADRES 5: Jorge Soler homered for the second time this spring and Khalil Lee added a solo shot for the Royals. Bubba Starling had two hits and stole a base. Greg Holland, who re-signed in late January, worked a clean inning.
BREWERS (SS) 2, ANGELS 1: The favorite to draw the opening day start, Brandon Woodruff walked a batter in his one-inning start. Angel Perdomo struck out two in his one-inning of relief. Chad Spanberger, a sixth-round pick by the Rockies in 2017, homered.
BREWERS (SS) 12, ATHLETICS 1: Orlando Arcia hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs for the Brewers. Keon Broxton doubled and Lucas Erceg homered and singled.
GIANTS 11, DIAMONDBACKS 9: Evan Longoria hit a two-run double and Jaylin Davis doubled and tripled for the Giants. Drew Smyly recorded strikeouts on two of his five outs in the start. Shaun Anderson was roughed up in his inning of relief, allowing three runs on four hits with a strikeout.
ROCKIES 12, INDIANS 8: Francisco Lindor and Bradley Zimmer each belted a two-run home run. Zach Plesac, nephew of former major league reliever Dan Plesac, gave up a run on two hits while striking out two in his two-inning start. Logan Allen had a rough debut, giving up four runs, two of them earned, on three hits and two walks while recording just one out.