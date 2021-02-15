Analysis: Pebble win makes Berger feel he belongs among best

While his victory Sunday won't go down as the biggest of his four PGA Tour titles by world ranking standards, it might have been the most satisfying the way he won.

Berger lost a share of the lead Saturday on the par-5 18th by flaring his drive out to the right, over a bunker and by inches out-of-bounds, leading to double bogey. He arrived on the 18th hole Sunday in a tie for the lead with Maverick McNealy, who shot 31 on the back nine.

"One of the best finishing holes I've ever played," Berger said. "Obviously, with everything that happened on Saturday, hitting that ball out-of-bounds, to step up there and hit a great drive and then one of the best 3-woods I've ever hit in my life, and then to make that putt is as good as it gets for me."

He hit 3-wood from 250 yards to 30 feet, and wanting only to two-putt for the win, watched it dropped for eagle. It was his fourth eagle of the week, tying a record at Pebble since such statistics started being kept in 1983.

That's two victories in his last 16 starts over eight months, and while he only moved up two spots to No. 13 in the world because of the weak field, it's better than when he returned.

And the confidence is not lacking.