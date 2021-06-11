Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Julia Hall
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Jon and Mandy Hall
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. Major is undeclared but considering business. administration.
Connor Hallam
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: Eric and Karen Hallam
College plans: Attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute, Indiana, and major in physics.
Anna Hess
Hometown: Jonesboro
Parents: Kevin and Carrie Hess
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, and major in nursing.
Lexie Lingle
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Terry Lingle, and Rick and Angela Johnson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale and major in accounting.
Celiflora Martinez Aragon
Hometown: Anna
Parent: Reyna Aragon
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and major in accounting.
Kimberly Williams
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Darryl and Donna Williams
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a dual major of elementary education and Spanish.