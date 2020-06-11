Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Morgan Keller

Morgan Keller

Morgan Keller

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Cecilia and Chris Keller

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a nursing degree.

Julia Lasley

Julia Lasley

Julia Lasley

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Matthew and Melanie Lasley

College plans: Attend Mississippi State to major in biochemistry while competing on the track team as a pole vaulter.

Soren Keller

Soren Keller

Soren Keller

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Tim and Elaina Keller

College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Springfield to major in English.

Braden Benns

Braden Benns

Braden Benns

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Mitzie and James Roberts

College: attend Texas A&M University to major in engineering.

Abby Sartin

Abby Sartin

Abby Sartin

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Jack and Danette Sartin

College Plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to major in biology.

