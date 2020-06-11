× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Morgan Keller

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Cecilia and Chris Keller

College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a nursing degree.

Julia Lasley

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Matthew and Melanie Lasley

College plans: Attend Mississippi State to major in biochemistry while competing on the track team as a pole vaulter.

Soren Keller

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Tim and Elaina Keller

College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Springfield to major in English.

Braden Benns

Hometown: Anna

Parents: Mitzie and James Roberts