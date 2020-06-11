Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Keller
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Cecilia and Chris Keller
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a nursing degree.
Julia Lasley
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Matthew and Melanie Lasley
College plans: Attend Mississippi State to major in biochemistry while competing on the track team as a pole vaulter.
Soren Keller
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Tim and Elaina Keller
College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Springfield to major in English.
Braden Benns
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Mitzie and James Roberts
College: attend Texas A&M University to major in engineering.
Abby Sartin
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Jack and Danette Sartin
College Plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to major in biology.
