Anna's Hoehner and 618 softball team heading to USSSA World competition

Hoehner added that many teams feature current college players and others that could play in the college ranks. Before graduating from Anna-Jonesboro High School in 2002, Hoehner was a three-sport athlete in baseball, football and wrestling. During Hoehner’s 2001-02 senior season, the Wildcats placed fourth in Class 1A state under former baseball coach Eric Willis.

Hoehner went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in social work at MacMurray College in Jacksonville. He now resides in Anna and works at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, working 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shifts to keep him busy.

Hoehner travels with a police softball team out of Chicago that had its Vegas tournament rescheduled to the same weekend as the USSSA World competition, but plans on scheduling flights to make both work.

“Being single definitely makes traveling quite a bit outside of the 618 team easier,” said Hoehner. “Outside of me, the majority have a wife and kids. A lot of them bring their families out to the ballpark and one guy drives his RV to give people a break from the heat.”

Members of the group originally met playing in a Marion softball league before Hoehner and others began branching out a little more to bring in new players. Without that experience he believes the group would have never met.