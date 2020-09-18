Anna's Hoehner and 618 softball team heading to USSSA World competition

ANNA — Brandon Hoehner and the 618 Softball team have remained one of Southern Illinois’ most successful slow-pitch clubs dating back to when he joined the struggling team in 2015.
Reaching new heights is a tradition Hoehner hopes to continue when 618 travels to the United States Special Sports Association (USSSA) World Competition in Cincinnati, Ohio, during the weekend of Oct. 10-11. The team won its qualifier match in the Class D USSSA Nationals, earning them rings, plaques and a paid trip to Cincinnati.
USSSA teams are split into separate classes labeled as E, D and C. Any team above that is placed into a conference.
Hoehner plays infield for 618 while co-managing the club that holds a 9-game win streak. The team is 9-1 over their previous 10 games and 19-6 over their last 25 contests. The team remains undefeated in their past two tournaments, while also winning GSL state and placing 2nd at USSA state in 2019.
Now at the age of 36, Hoehner is roughly 10 years older than the majority of guys on the teams roster of 20. While featuring the talents of former Benton, Bradley and Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Tyler Leffler, Hoehner wants fans to know what his team is all about.
“I know people think of slow-pitch softball as a beer league full of fat bellied men, but it’s jaw-dropping to see how far some of these guys can hit a softball,” said Hoehner. “We play against a lot of guys that play in the minor leagues and we have a couple of guys that have played pro baseball.”
Hoehner added that many teams feature current college players and others that could play in the college ranks. Before graduating from Anna-Jonesboro High School in 2002, Hoehner was a three-sport athlete in baseball, football and wrestling. During Hoehner’s 2001-02 senior season, the Wildcats placed fourth in Class 1A state under former baseball coach Eric Willis.
Hoehner went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in social work at MacMurray College in Jacksonville. He now resides in Anna and works at the Shawnee Correctional Center in Vienna, working 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. shifts to keep him busy.
Hoehner travels with a police softball team out of Chicago that had its Vegas tournament rescheduled to the same weekend as the USSSA World competition, but plans on scheduling flights to make both work.
“Being single definitely makes traveling quite a bit outside of the 618 team easier,” said Hoehner. “Outside of me, the majority have a wife and kids. A lot of them bring their families out to the ballpark and one guy drives his RV to give people a break from the heat.”
Members of the group originally met playing in a Marion softball league before Hoehner and others began branching out a little more to bring in new players. Without that experience he believes the group would have never met.
618 Softball hopes for similar success to the USSSA state championship they won back in 2016. The team currently ranks No. 1 in the state of Missouri and No. 11 in National point rankings. The power ranks have them as the No. 6 team in State and No. 152 in National.
“We play in a lot of benefit tournaments and try to give money back to the team that wins, but more importantly to the cause,” said Hoehner. “Right now with COVID shutting most events down I’m surprised some tournaments are still going on.”
USSSA World competitions were originally set to take place in Columbus, Ohio, but have since been moved to Cincinnati due to the pandemic.
618 Softball raises money by hosting a tournament early each year in order to pay for tournament fees and softballs. A sponsorship with Bit Brokers out of West Frankfort helps put money in the clubs bank account, which Hoehner stated comes in handy when traveling to games and sometimes having to rely on Airbnb.
“We’re all pretty good friends,” siad Hoehner. “I’d say there are about 10 guys that are pretty local from Mount Vernon then south. We’ve always leaned towards playing travel ball compared to league ball.”
Anyone interested in joining 618 Softball can reach Hoehner on the team's Facebook page.
