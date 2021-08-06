Burton, Chapman announce engagement

Natalie Burton and Darren Chapman announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Suzanne and Dr. Jonathan Burton of Murphysboro.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of David and Denise Chapman of Destin, Florida.

Miss Burton is a 2008 graduate of Edwardsville High School. She received a bachelor of fine arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in 2012 and master of fine arts in costume design in 2019 from Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama. She is currently a freelance costume and fashion designer and owner of Beach Bach in Destin, Florida.

Mr. Chapman is a 2007 graduate of Fort Walton Beach High School. He received a bachelor of business administration from Ole Miss in 2011. He is currently employed at Gulf Coast Wilbert in Crestview, Florida.

An Oct. 16, 2021, wedding at The Music Box Village in New Orleans, Louisiana is planned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0