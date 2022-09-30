Business Spotlight | Co-owner of Omar’s Food Mart sells his share to open vape shop on the strip

CARBONDALE — At 6 p.m. last Friday, Sept. 23, P. Rico, a Chicago rapper, held a pop-up show at the Vegas Vape Shop to reel in an audience in for its grand opening.

Many are familiar with Omar’s Food Mart, a general store in Carbondale on 1123 East Walnut Street. Raed Albanna, who started working there in 2017 and would eventually go on to co-own the store for four years, recently sold his half of Omar’s to open the Vegas Vape Shop on the strip in Carbondale.

“I believed this location would generate more business,” Albanna said. “I love Omar's, but I wanted to move over here.”

Albanna and his team worked on the construction of the vape shop for almost three weeks before opening, he said his son inspired the name for the store.

“My son went to school in Nevada and he loved it. Ever since then we have been going to Vegas and I enjoy it too,” Albanna said. “I like Carbondale too, it’s good business.”

Albanna has been a resident of Southern Illinois for about 5 years now, he has one other store in Marion that opened this past January, and one more on the way opening by Schnucks and Region Bank.

“Marion Tobacco and Vape is my store, and my son runs it full-time,” he said. “No one has bothered me here, all my family is here and I know a good amount of people in the area.”

Albanna has been telling community members to be on the look out for his next store within the next couple of months, which is currently under construction.

Eddie Gardner Jr., store manager at the Vegas Vape Shop, has been side by side with Albanna since 2017 at Omar's Food Mart. Gardner was the cook and now works full-time at the vape shop.

Gardner said Albanna offered him to run the store and he has been promoting it through word of mouth.

“It’s just the beginning, so it’s [business] been moderate. It’s not a lot of traffic because people don’t know about us yet,” Gardner said. “The students are doing good, like we talked to them and they talk to their friends. Now they come in periodically you know. It’s a slow process but it’s working.”

Gardner encourages people to check the store out, as they have plenty of merchandise unrelated to vaping.

“The store is fully stocked. The business that comes is buying bigger things, bigger items,” Gardner said.

The Vegas Vape Shop's goal is to build a repertoire within Southern Illinois.

“Right now, I just want to expand this business, so it stands on its own,” Gardner said. “We want to get a name locally that we have the lowest prices in Carbondale of the shops that sell vapes,” Gardner said.

Gardner said they sell their vapes and other smoking materials for about 50% off the normal prices regular shops sell them for.

Vegas Vape Shop is at 516 S. Illinois Avenue between Bombay Olive and Old Town Liquors. It’s open seven days a week: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. and on Sunday's from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.