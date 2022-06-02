Evertt Atkinson celebrates his 100th birthday

Evertt Atkinson was born in Webber Township on June 5, 1922. He went to Barrens, one room grade school. After grade school he went to Mount Vernon Township High School which was over seven miles from his home. His father was a dairy farmer and delivered milk, so he gave Evertt a ride to school, but he had to walk home. While he was a freshman in high school his mother passed away. Evertt had to quit school to help take care of his three younger brothers. Mr. Atkinson later entered the U.S. Air Corps. and became a Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant on Aug. 30, 1943. He became a Flight Instructor in the Army Air Force. He married his wife, Doris McCauley, in December 1943. He served in World War II and was honorably discharged Feb. 15, 1946. As a First Lieutenant, Atkinson returned to Mount Vernon where he and his wife, Doris, raised their family of three children: Ruth Ann Clarke-Wheeler, Rebecca Louise Hill, and Dennis Dale Atkinson. His family now includes eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Evertt worked with his father-in-law on his dairy farm until he purchased his own farm in 1948. He still resides on this property today. The property is listed as a “State of Illinois Centennial Farm.” While working as a dairy farmer he lost his pole barn to a fire. He purchased a new barn from the Sturdi-Built Company and through this acquisition he came to work for the Sturdi-Built Company. Later this would lead to a full-time career. He worked with Sturdi-Built from 1961 to 1989. After retiring, Evertt enjoyed trips to Arizona with his wife Doris, who sadly passed away in 2009. Woodworking, gourd art, and gardening are other activities he has enjoyed over the years. The Jefferson County Historical Society is very thankful for the years of faithful service Evertt Atkinson has given to the JCHS. He is wished the happiest of birthdays with many more to come.