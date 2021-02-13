Hammet-Kozeny

Anne Nalty Hammet and Christopher Patrick Kozeny announce their engagement.

The bride-elect is the daughter of Margaret and David Hammet of Marion.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Sue and Patrick Kozeny of St. Louis, Missouri.

Miss Hammet is a 2017 graduate of Goldfarb School of Nursing with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She is a Registered Nurse at Kids Docs Pediatrics in St. Louis.

Mr. Kozeny is a 2015 graduate from Rockhurst University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He is the Controller at Kozeny Wagner in St. Louis.

An April 17, 2021 wedding is planned.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0