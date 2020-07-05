Mr. and Mrs. Allen Smith

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kala Harrington and Allen Smith were united in marriage at 3 p.m. June 27, 2020, on the lawn of their home decorated with a patriotic theme in Murphysboro. Mary Kay Fields performed the ceremony before an arch of multi-colored balloons.

The bride wore a gown of camouflage and orange colors.

The matron of honor was Levita Rieman of Murphysboro. Bridesmaid was Virginia Bond, also of Murphysboro.

Best man was the groom's father, Jessey Smith.

Mr. Gary E. Harrington of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, is the father of the bride and the mother of the bride is the late Ruth A. Harrington.

The bride is from Norman, Oklahoma. She is attending Ultimate Medical Academy through online classes which is based in Clearwater, Florida. She will graduate August 2020 with an associate of science degree in healthcare management.

The bridegroom is the son of Jessey Smith of Murphysboro and Gail (Lee) Mayer of Murphysboro. He has been employed as a forklift operator for 13 years.

The newlyweds greeted their guests at a reception at their home.

After a honeymoon in Murphysboro, the couple also resides there.

