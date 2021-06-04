 Skip to main content
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heern
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heern

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heern of Carbondale will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at the couple's home on Springer Ridge Road.

Charles, and Fay Stearns were married June 17, 1951, at the bride's home in Boskydell.

Mr. Heern was a signalman supervisor for Illinois Central Railroad.

Mrs. Heern was a homemaker.

The couple has three children, Jane Evans, Garry Heern and Roger Heern, all of Carbondale. They also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited.

The couple requests no gifts, but cards would be appreciated.

