Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heern of Carbondale will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary at an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at the couple's home on Springer Ridge Road.

Charles, and Fay Stearns were married June 17, 1951, at the bride's home in Boskydell.

Mr. Heern was a signalman supervisor for Illinois Central Railroad.

Mrs. Heern was a homemaker.

The couple has three children, Jane Evans, Garry Heern and Roger Heern, all of Carbondale. They also have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited.

The couple requests no gifts, but cards would be appreciated.

