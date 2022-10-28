Mr. and Mrs. David Miller celebrate 50th wedding anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. David Miller of Harrisburg will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with family at a later date.

David "Dave" Miller and Elizabeth "Beth" Waterman were married Oct. 31, 1972, in First United Methodist Church in Marion, with the Rev. Max Martin officiating.

Mr. Miller was attending SIU Edwardsville at the time of their marriage and in recent years retired from Ameren. He is currently pastoring Harco Baptist Church.

Mrs. Miller was a homemaker and worked various positions. She hosted the Baptist Hour on WEBQ.

The couple has three children, Matt Miller of Knoxville, Tennessee; Rachel (Miller) Downs of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and Will Miller of Kalamazoo, Michigan. They also have seven grandchildren.