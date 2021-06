Mr. and Mrs. Edward Miller of Marion will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

Edward Miller and Verdine Elimon were married June 16, 1951, in Thompsonville.

Mr. Miller was a teacher at Benton Consolidated High School in Benton.

Mrs. Miller was a teacher's assistant at Lincoln Elementary School in Benton.

The couple has two children, Rebecca McCormick of Mount Vernon and David Miller of Kennesaw, Georgia. They also have six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

