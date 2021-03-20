Mr. and Mrs. Edward O'Day of Murphysboro will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary through a virtual family gathering and welcome post cards and digital well-wishes.

Ed O'Day and Patricia "Pat" Duncan were married April 3, 1961, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Mr. O'Day was a graduate student at University of Michigan.

Mrs. O'Day was a student at University of Kansas.

Edward O'Day is an emeritus associate professor of history at Southern Illinois University and Pat worked as an administrative assistant in several departments at SIU. They first came to Carbondale in 1962 and have made Southern Illinois their home ever since.

The couple has four children, Kathleen O'Day Pham of Miami Shores, Florida; Michael O'Day of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Stephen O'Day of Hatfield, Massachusetts; and Anne O'Day of Vergennes. They also have six grandchildren.

Digital messages may be sent to ladymcse@gmail.com.

