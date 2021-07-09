Mr. and Mrs. Fred Dippel celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

Frederick H. Dippel and Violet Ruth Huebner were wed July 6, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tying the knot that has held for 75 years. The young couple met at a U.S.O. dance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1945, and soon fell in love, committing their lives to each other. Violet was an image of loveliness in her satin wedding gown and Fred was dashing in his white navy officer’s uniform.
During their life together, Fred and Violet made their home in Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts, New York and Illinois as Fred’s career in education took him on many paths. He began as a fifth grade teacher and over the years, earned a doctorate of education from Harvard. Fred served in the navy reserve. At the pinnacle of his career, he was the assistant superintendent of Schools in Barrington, Illinois, and later was headmaster at the St. Mary’s School in Manhasset, New York.
Violet and Fred raised three children, Kathy, Christopher and Mary. Violet was a dedicated mom and was also was indispensable as headmasters secretary at Friend’s Academy in Locust Valley, New York for 25 years. She was president of the Long Island Garden Club, volunteered at Coe Hall Historic House museum and learned watercolor painting. Even in their seventies, Fred and Violet were avid tennis players and often went to see U.S. Open championship tournaments. They still enjoy cheering on their favorite players from the comfort of home.
At every opportunity Fred and Violet traveled, visiting Spain, Italy, France, Germany, England, Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Switzerland, Canada, Alaska and Hawaii. They enjoyed experiencing new places, other cultures and history and meeting new people. Beautiful old cities and natural landscapes also gave Violet subjects for her paintings.
After retiring from their careers, Fred and Violet moved to Marion, Illinois, from Glen Cove, New York, in 1998. Violet continues to enjoy watercolor painting, keeping a garden for pollinators, reading and discussing a book over lunch with her “Bookie” friends. Fred enjoys his long-time passion for building and flying model airplanes and is a member of the Sky Squires. He is never without a book; his favorite topic being historical accounts of courage in the Navy and Air Force. Fred believes that honesty and empathy must govern one's life and the actions of elected leaders. He encourages fellow Americans to follow “better angels” by his many letters to the editors in the Southern Illinoisan.
To celebrate the joyous occasion of Fred and Violet’s 75th wedding anniversary, their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Illinois will gather in in Southern Illinois for a week in July to pop champagne corks, eat BBQ, swim, boat, share memories, pictures, songs and poems.