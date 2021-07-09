Mr. and Mrs. Fred Dippel celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary

Frederick H. Dippel and Violet Ruth Huebner were wed July 6, 1946, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, tying the knot that has held for 75 years. The young couple met at a U.S.O. dance in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1945, and soon fell in love, committing their lives to each other. Violet was an image of loveliness in her satin wedding gown and Fred was dashing in his white navy officer’s uniform.

During their life together, Fred and Violet made their home in Wisconsin, California, Massachusetts, New York and Illinois as Fred’s career in education took him on many paths. He began as a fifth grade teacher and over the years, earned a doctorate of education from Harvard. Fred served in the navy reserve. At the pinnacle of his career, he was the assistant superintendent of Schools in Barrington, Illinois, and later was headmaster at the St. Mary’s School in Manhasset, New York.