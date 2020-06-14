Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Pigg of Johnston City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their children in February while on a trip to Panama City Beach, Florida.
Jerry and Eula Murphy were married Feb. 13, 1960, in Aurora.
Mr. Pigg was a dock worker for Process Plastics in Aurora.
Mrs. Pigg was a cashier at Caterpillar Cafeteria in Aurora.
The couple's children are Debbie Tobin of Rockford, Jerri Pigg-Shoemake of Johnston City, Ronnie Pigg of Johnston City and the late Randy Pigg. They also have six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
