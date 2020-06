Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

John and Becky Clark of Carterville will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary June 14, 2020.

They were united in marriage June 14, 1970, in Mount Vernon.

The happy couple has been blessed with two children, Marcie (Adam) Hubbard and Ted (Melissa) Clark; and four grandchildren, Anna and Ben Hubbard and Dane and Norah Clark.